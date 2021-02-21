Experts say 2020 matrics 'will need maths help'
21 February 2021 - 00:00
Education experts predict that the 2020 matric pass rate for state schools could be as much as 5% lower than the 81.3% recorded in 2019.
This comes in the wake of Friday’s announcement by the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) that the pass rate for private schools dropped slightly, from 98.82% in 2019 to 98.07%...
