MK vets will follow Zuma 'until the last day' as they camp outside Nkandla

With Thursday's temperature hitting 34°C, the Umkhonto weSizwe veterans guarding Jacob Zuma at Nkandla probably yearned for a dip in the firepool.



Their barracks is a marquee on Ingonyama Trust land next to an Nkandla guardhouse. For the benefit of the media, they perform drills on the tar road running past the homestead. It's thirsty work, this guard duty...