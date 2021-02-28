Maputo's media own goal

Tom Bowker has had a lifelong obsession with Mozambique. His grandparents were missionaries there in the 1980s and, apart from the family connection, the country called to him in other ways.

He and his wife Leigh Elston attended university in London and began working there as journalists. Bowker, who has a master's degree in development economics, wrote about infrastructure finance for trade publications and his wife worked as a reporter in the energy sector.

"We were keen to live somewhere different and I was interested in living in a developing country. Mozambique had always been on my radar; I spoke a bit of Portuguese and Mozambique was an emerging gas story, which is something Leigh has expertise in, so we moved there in 2014. I worked as a stringer for Bloomberg for a year, covering the elections in October 2014, then we saw a gap in the market for something that provided more news for the business community in Mozambique."

In 2015, Bowker and Elston co-founded Zitamar News, which has grown into an established and respected news agency, with a team in Maputo, correspondents around Mozambique and contributing editors in London and New York.

"When we set up the website it coincided with the time of the hidden debt scandal in Mozambique, so we were able to break some aspects of that news along with other international media, so that was good timing for us. But there's never a quiet moment in Mozambique; every year there's been a new major crisis or major news story."

Then came the conflict in Cabo Delgado, which changed the landscape for correspondents reporting on a situation that Mozambican authorities were trying to keep a lid on. Two weeks ago, Bowker, Elston and their children, aged two and four, were expelled from the country.

TIED UP IN RED TAPE

Speaking on Zoom from their temporary home in France, Bowker relates the chain of events that led to their having to leave. If Stephen King and Franz Kafka co-wrote a novel about media and bureaucracy it might sound something like this.

"I started getting questions last year from the media regulator in Mozambique about whether we could provide documentation to show that Zitamar News, our organisation, is registered in the UK," Bowker says.

"These are the people who award my journalist accreditation card and who have renewed it every couple of years since we arrived in 2014. They said we needed a licence to operate from the UK, but that sort of thing doesn't exist in the UK, which I explained.

"But they were not satisfied with that so I got a letter written by the UK high commission confirming that there is no such regulatory authority in the UK.

"I thought we had overcome the question and would be able to renew my residency permit. At the time I thought these were just genuine bureaucratic questions; things have tightened up with migration services and so on - more than a year ago they started asking for more documents than they ever had before, and at the time we managed to satisfy those requests, but this time it increasingly became clear that they were not interested in finding a solution, that this was going to be a way of causing problems for me."

It began to look like a vendetta.