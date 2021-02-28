Opinion

Spy versus spy: murky world of espionage down on the Farm

In the 2003 movie The Recruit, Al Pacino recruits Colin Farrell to find a sleeper agent. In what follows, as happens in spy movies, nothing is as it seems.



This is what is so fascinating, even scary, about the world of spies. The idea that the newspaper in your hands may not even be a newspaper. Doubt is the leitmotif in every attempt to pursue the truth. People who appear obtuse and undesirable may be acting so in pursuit of a broader societal good. And some who sound holy might be masking crookedness...