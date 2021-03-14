News

Mourning the Zulu king who reigned for 49 years

Subjects and leaders pour into royal p al a ce to pay their respects

14 March 2021 - 00:00 By MLULEKI MDLETSHE

Hundreds of traditional leaders and community members have made their way to the Kwakhethomthandayo royal palace in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, to pay their respects to the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.

At 72 years of age, King Zwelithini took his last breath in a Durban hospital on Friday morning, having made history as the longest-serving Zulu monarch after a reign spanning almost 50 years...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'He was aiming for my head': Key state capture witness survives dawn hit News
  2. Ex-president's wife wants out, accuses him of 'hiding his wealth' News
  3. Justice not delayed — will it be denied? News
  4. Durban’s R7,5 billion film city unveiled News
  5. Birds take tern for the worse in tropical storm Eloise News

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...