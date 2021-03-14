Mourning the Zulu king who reigned for 49 years
Subjects and leaders pour into royal p al a ce to pay their respects
14 March 2021 - 00:00
Hundreds of traditional leaders and community members have made their way to the Kwakhethomthandayo royal palace in KwaNongoma, northern KwaZulu-Natal, to pay their respects to the late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini.
At 72 years of age, King Zwelithini took his last breath in a Durban hospital on Friday morning, having made history as the longest-serving Zulu monarch after a reign spanning almost 50 years...
