Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house
21 March 2021 - 00:00
Nelson Mandela's once-elegant Houghton home in Johannesburg - which hosted some of the world's leading figures while the former president was alive - is now an abandoned eyesore.
The electric gate is seemingly broken, portions of the roof fascia are missing or collapsing, the tennis court is crumbling and the tiled roof of one of the outbuildings is sagging...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.