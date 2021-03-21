News

Overgrown lawns, soaring utility bills: Madiba home decays into ghost house

Graeme Hosken Senior reporter
21 March 2021 - 00:00

Nelson Mandela's once-elegant Houghton home in Johannesburg - which hosted some of the world's leading figures while the former president was alive - is now an abandoned eyesore.

The electric gate is seemingly broken, portions of the roof fascia are missing or collapsing, the tennis court is crumbling and the tiled roof of one of the outbuildings is sagging...

