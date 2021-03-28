News

'Simply disastrous': 10-year toxicology lab wait on why toddlers died

Poisons were the culprit but state labs can't deliver verdicts

28 March 2021 - 00:00

Joshua Greig, 2, was playing in the preschool sandpit with friends when he went limp. Fifteen minutes later, soon after arriving at hospital, he was dead.

Doctors suspected poison, by organo-phosphate, an insecticide. But they don't know which poison, or where the toddler might have been exposed to it...

