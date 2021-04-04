Inside SA’s bid to reverse foreign tourism collapse
Minister in talks to assure governments that SA's vaccine rollout is on track
04 April 2021 - 00:05
SA is engaging foreign governments to allay fears about the country's slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout, in a new drive to sell SA as a tourist destination open to foreign travellers.
The initiative is taking place as a growing number of countries impose travel restrictions on people coming from SA, and against a backdrop of a tourism industry brought to its knees by Covid restrictions...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.