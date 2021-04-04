Inside SA’s bid to reverse foreign tourism collapse

Minister in talks to assure governments that SA's vaccine rollout is on track

SA is engaging foreign governments to allay fears about the country's slow Covid-19 vaccine rollout, in a new drive to sell SA as a tourist destination open to foreign travellers.



The initiative is taking place as a growing number of countries impose travel restrictions on people coming from SA, and against a backdrop of a tourism industry brought to its knees by Covid restrictions...