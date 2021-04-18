Growing number of citizens lift the lid on crooked cops, spurious traffic stops
18 April 2021 - 00:00
Fed up with crooked traffic cops, South Africans are taking back the streets, one corrupt officer at a time.
One of the latest is Pretoria resident Sudeshan Reddy, who reported two Tshwane metro police officers for allegedly trying to solicit a bribe and intimidate him...
