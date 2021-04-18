Polycystic ovary syndrome: Little-known condition that foils motherhood

Childless at the age of 33, Marion Stevens found herself in a fertility clinic, where she was diagnosed with polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder that causes a woman to make too few of the hormones needed to ovulate.



It took her two more years to fall pregnant after a reproductive biologist changed her diet and put her on a contraceptive pill, one of the only treatments for a disorder that is linked to numerous other health conditions, including insulin resistance, obesity, non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, diabetes and even depression...