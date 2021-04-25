Against the odds

'Farming was like an escape for me': farmer born without arms goes against the odds

Mpumalanga farmer won’t let condition bring him down

Born without arms due to a rare condition, Sibusiso Mogale was five years old when he had his first hard brush with reality.



“There were kids I used to play with every day and the one day they just ran away. When I asked the one why, he said they were told not to play with me because me having no hands could be contagious...