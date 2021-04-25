Freedom Day
Released former car thief plans to enjoy his liberty this Freedom Day
25 April 2021 - 00:00
Convicted Soweto car thief Moses Thamane will never take his freedom for granted again.
“I am going to sit on my stoep this Freedom Day and breathe in my freedom. I am going to be with my family and just be grateful,” he said...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.