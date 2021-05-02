News

Farmer fears he 'won't be able to recover' as Gqeberha area faces day zero

Drought, bad management spell disaster in Eastern Cape

02 May 2021 - 00:00 By ALEX PATRICK and PAUL ASH

Fourth-generation Gamtoos Valley citrus farmer Khaya Katoo will make a pilgrimage today to the Kouga Dam to pray with his wife Crewelyn.

"It's the only thing that will save us now — God and rain."..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Tokyo Sexwale: a scam or a smear? News
  2. Ace bids to save Free State stronghold News
  3. Wits old boy donates R150m to university's student endowment fund News
  4. Limpopo land, sold out - for just R40,000 News
  5. Gangland intrigue in raid on luxury Cape Town car dealership News

Latest Videos

'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...
'ANC dropped the ball': Ramaphosa concedes and apologizes for party's handling ...