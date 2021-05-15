Seven fascinating facts about Natasha Joubert, SA's Miss Universe hopeful

Pretoria’s Natasha Joubert, 23, is hoping to inherit the Miss Universe crown from fellow South African Zozibini Tunzi during the pageant’s glam finale in the US on Sunday.

If Joubert clinches the title, it'll be only the second time in the pageant’s 69-year history that a country has secured back-to-back wins.

That said, if anyone can do it, it's this inspirational beauty queen from Pretoria, who describes herself as “unwavering, compassionate and ambitious”.

Here are some interesting facts about her: