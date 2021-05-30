Solly Tshitangano blames Eskom sacking on a silk

Solly Tshitangano has hit out Senior Counsel Nazeer Cassim, saying his recommendation that he be terminated by the power utility was ill-advised.



The axed chief procurement officer at Eskom was this week found guilty on five charges at a disciplinary hearing chaired by Nazeer Cassim SC. He was dismissed on Friday on Cassim's recommendations...