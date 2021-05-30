Solly Tshitangano blames Eskom sacking on a silk
30 May 2021 - 00:00
Solly Tshitangano has hit out Senior Counsel Nazeer Cassim, saying his recommendation that he be terminated by the power utility was ill-advised.
The axed chief procurement officer at Eskom was this week found guilty on five charges at a disciplinary hearing chaired by Nazeer Cassim SC. He was dismissed on Friday on Cassim's recommendations...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.