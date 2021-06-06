News

Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison cell

Assets frozen as Gupta associate charged with fraud, money laundering

06 June 2021 - 00:01

Three weeks ago, high-flying businessman Iqbal Sharma was dancing a seductive tango with his wife, Tarina, at her lavish birthday party in their Sandton home.

This weekend, the key Gupta associate is behind bars in a chilly cell in Bloemfontein's Bainsvlei police station, waiting for his bail application tomorrow. In the Bloemfontein regional court this week, Sharma, 54, was charged with fraud and money laundering...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison ... News
  2. Interpol roped in, charges laid against Gupta man as 'big cleanup' gets underway News
  3. Gauteng school sanitation saga: SIU freezes assets, goes after millions in ... News
  4. Joburg runs dry, loses power — with warnings of worse to come News
  5. Zulu king puts hunter on the spot for leopard, but defiant man says he won't ... News

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...