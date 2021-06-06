Party's over as Gupta associate Iqbal Sharma swaps posh home for bare prison cell
Assets frozen as Gupta associate charged with fraud, money laundering
06 June 2021 - 00:01
Three weeks ago, high-flying businessman Iqbal Sharma was dancing a seductive tango with his wife, Tarina, at her lavish birthday party in their Sandton home.
This weekend, the key Gupta associate is behind bars in a chilly cell in Bloemfontein's Bainsvlei police station, waiting for his bail application tomorrow. In the Bloemfontein regional court this week, Sharma, 54, was charged with fraud and money laundering...
