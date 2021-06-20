Zuma's 'penniless' architect gets court to delay his trial
20 June 2021 - 00:03
Allegedly penniless and unable to afford lawyers, Minenhle Makhanya, the architect of former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead, this week succeeded in begging the courts for mercy and postponing the start of his trial.
The Special Investigating Unit [SIU] has been pursuing claims against Makhanya since August 2014, seeking an order to set aside his appointment as principal agent and architect, and for the recovery of R155m in damages relating to the Nkandla project...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.