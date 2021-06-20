Zuma's 'penniless' architect gets court to delay his trial

Allegedly penniless and unable to afford lawyers, Minenhle Makhanya, the architect of former president Jacob Zuma's Nkandla homestead, this week succeeded in begging the courts for mercy and postponing the start of his trial.



The Special Investigating Unit [SIU] has been pursuing claims against Makhanya since August 2014, seeking an order to set aside his appointment as principal agent and architect, and for the recovery of R155m in damages relating to the Nkandla project...