Olympics
Japanese medical experts issue Covid-19 warning on Games
20 June 2021 - 00:02
Japanese medical experts warned on Friday that holding the Olympics during the Covid-19 pandemic could increase infections and said banning spectators was the least risky option, setting the stage for a face-off with organisers.
The experts, led by top health adviser Shigeru Omi, issued their warning in a report after Tokyo 2020's organising committee chief told the Sankei newspaper she wanted to allow up to 10,000 spectators into stadiums for the Games, which begin on July 23...
