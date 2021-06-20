Olympics

Japanese medical experts issue Covid-19 warning on Games

Japanese medical experts warned on Friday that holding the Olympics during the Covid-19 pandemic could increase infections and said banning spectators was the least risky option, setting the stage for a face-off with organisers.



The experts, led by top health adviser Shigeru Omi, issued their warning in a report after Tokyo 2020's organising committee chief told the Sankei newspaper she wanted to allow up to 10,000 spectators into stadiums for the Games, which begin on July 23...