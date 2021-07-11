Diabetes finally gets attention it deserves — thanks to Covid-19

Only TB kills more South Africans than diabetes, and only marginally so, but it’s taken a deadly pandemic to raise public awareness of a disease diagnosed in 4.6-million of us and millions more who don’t know they have it.



For professor Joel Dave, the pandemic has underscored an existing diabetes epidemic, and a positive spin-off is the expediting of what he hopes will become a new centre of excellence in diabetes at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. If all goes according to plan, the Diabetes Centre will open its doors in October...