Diabetes finally gets attention it deserves — thanks to Covid-19
11 July 2021 - 00:00
Only TB kills more South Africans than diabetes, and only marginally so, but it’s taken a deadly pandemic to raise public awareness of a disease diagnosed in 4.6-million of us and millions more who don’t know they have it.
For professor Joel Dave, the pandemic has underscored an existing diabetes epidemic, and a positive spin-off is the expediting of what he hopes will become a new centre of excellence in diabetes at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town. If all goes according to plan, the Diabetes Centre will open its doors in October...
