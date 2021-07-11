Zuma pilloried for 'super-spreader' event at Nkandla

Professor Salim Abdool Karim, previous head of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid, has lambasted former president Jacob Zuma and his supporters for creating conditions for a super-spreader event at his Nkandla homestead last weekend.



The mass gatherings organised to show support for Zuma’s bid to stay out of jail, the non-wearing of masks and lack of social distancing drew widespread criticism for blatantly flouting adjusted level 4 regulations...