'I don’t know what the future holds': Looters hit big — and small businesses

Business owners tell Graeme Hosken, Yasantha Naidoo and Nivashni Nair of their heartbreak after their small businesses were destroyed this week

PALESA DUBE



Electrical construction boss Palesa Dube packed her family’s passports, other documents and valuables in a bag, ready to leave her home after riots and looting plunged KwaZulu-Natal into chaos this week. On Monday, looters broke into a food store and milk warehouse nearby, slightly damaging her Marianhill factory...