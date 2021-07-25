Cape taxi violence 'goes back very long time ... but no-one ever gets convicted'

Rivalry between Cata and Codeta goes back to the 1990s, and in 2005 then premier Ebrahim Rasool established a committee of inquiry to investigate it.



Chair Dumisa Ntsebeza said he had discovered an industry “governed by chaos” with “prevalent use of hit squads” and a “failure to arrest and prosecute those who sponsor the killers”...