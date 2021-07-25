Riots and looting: Top team of detectives to probe unsolved killings

The stench of charred flesh was overpowering in the small room at the Phoenix medico-legal mortuary, where about 40 unidentified bodies lay on the floor this week.



Family members who reported cases of missing loved ones faced the harrowing task of viewing the remains of victims of violent civil unrest which claimed the lives of 251 people in KwaZulu-Natal...