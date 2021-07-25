'We'll miss his jokes and smile': Two mothers grieve across racial divide

Teens, pensioners and students were among the 337 people killed in looting and unrest across Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal this month. These are just some of their stories.

Amaoti mother Khethiwe Nzimande and Phoenix mother Tashleen Moodley may be strangers, but they have one thing in common. They both want justice for the deaths of their sons — 15-year-old Thulasizwe Nzimande and 17-year-old Faybian Moodley, who were killed in civil unrest following racial tensions.



Residents of Amaoti, Bhambayi and Zwelisha say loved ones were racially profiled, killed and abused by residents of Phoenix manning checkpoints during the violence and looting in KwaZulu-Natal last week...