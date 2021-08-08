News

Court asks Zuma, Zondo for their views on UN rights covenant

08 August 2021 - 00:02 By FRANNY RABKIN and ORRIN SINGH

Zuma and the Zondo commission to give their views on how international law might apply to the jailing of the former president.

The court’s request on Friday suggests that at least some of its members are giving deeper consideration to Zuma’s argument that he was wrongly jailed. The court sentenced Zuma to 15 months in prison for breaching its order to appear before the state capture commission. ..

