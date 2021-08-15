'Give self-employed women maternity benefits'
15 August 2021 - 00:00
Like her mother before her, Shafieka Williams has supported her family by selling flowers in SA's thriving informal sector.
The 36-year-old is grateful the family business has put food on the table but aggrieved that she did not enjoy enough time with her three children - aged 13, nine and three - when they were infants...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.