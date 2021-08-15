LISTEN | 'We were stretched that week but there were no plans to react effectively'

A leadership battle, a shortage of equipment and simple apathy are being blamed for the eThekwini Metro Police’s ineffective response to the week of looting last month in which the city suffered billions of rands in damage.



And the situation at the beleaguered unit could be about to become worse — 43 of its vehicles, including breakdown trucks, bakkies, BMW motorcycles and minibuses, are at risk of being seized by the sheriff of the court...