Why Kirsten Neuschafer is entering the world’s toughest ocean race

Nothing but a yacht and a star to steer her by on low-tech trip

About a year ago, Cape Town businessman Jeremy Bagshaw bought a damaged yacht and told family and friends he would be sailing around the world by himself, with little radio contact and enough food to last for a year.



On the other side of the world, Kirsten Neuschafer is fixing her boat, too, and mentally preparing for the world's ultimate roller-coaster ride - 30,000 nautical miles around Antarctica, and most of it through the stormy Southern Ocean. She has to sail across two oceans just to get to the starting line of the Golden Globe Race...