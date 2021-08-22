Politics

'You have no power to do that': Parties weigh in on ConCourt's election decision

Two questions will be answered by the Constitutional Court next week: does it have the mandate to suspend elections, thus extending the term of office of those in power, and, if so, will it make use of that power and grant the request of the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) to put off the local government elections to next year?



"You dare not do that, you should not do that, you have no power to do that." That was the warning given to the court by the Western Cape provincial government's lawyer, Ismail Jamie SC, on Friday, summing up the arguments given by parties opposed to the court even hearing the IEC's case...