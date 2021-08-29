SA's unemployment crisis: 'I don't think UIF are going to help me'
29 August 2021 - 00:00
Security guard Calvin Sibiya lost his job in Witbank in May. Since then he has been to the department of labour at least 13 times in a bid to register for unemployment insurance, with no success.
"I don't understand what is happening. They say I must phone these guys in Witbank and they give me numbers and I try, but the number doesn't work or nobody answers. I tell them here at Joburg that they are the same office. They must call Witbank and they must talk to them and sort this thing," he said, waving papers that are creased and well-worn...
