SA's unemployment crisis: Job hope fades in queue of despair
29 August 2021 - 00:00
Precious Aphane woke up at 3am on Thursday so she could get to a nearby sports field where a local farm was hiring workers.
By the time she arrived at 5am, more than 500 people were already queuing on the field in Groblersdal, Limpopo. Some had slept there...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.