News

VBS legacy could bite ANC in polls

Villagers in Limpopo angry at politicians' role in bank scandal

19 September 2021 - 00:00

The ANC will have to dig deep to retain voter support in Tshivhilidulu village in Limpopo, where residents have been hard hit by the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

Only one house in the village has piped water - installed at the expense of the owner, Tshililo Mudau - because the local Vhembe district municipality lost more than R300m it deposited with VBS, which collapsed in 2018...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'They were everything to me': Time has not eased husband’s grief over murdered ... News
  2. 'We don't know what will happen to us': Ace's students in Turkey evicted as ... News
  3. Ethics committee convicts EFF leader Julius Malema News
  4. 'Fuel shortage' led to chopper disaster, damning report finds News
  5. New law reveals the tender winners who fund ANC News

Latest Videos

Rosemary Ndlovu explains how she 'stole guns' from police station: more ...
Alleged killer cop Rosemary Ndlovu reduced to tears during testimony