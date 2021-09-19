VBS legacy could bite ANC in polls

Villagers in Limpopo angry at politicians' role in bank scandal

The ANC will have to dig deep to retain voter support in Tshivhilidulu village in Limpopo, where residents have been hard hit by the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.



Only one house in the village has piped water - installed at the expense of the owner, Tshililo Mudau - because the local Vhembe district municipality lost more than R300m it deposited with VBS, which collapsed in 2018...