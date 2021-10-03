News

LISTEN | Lepelle Water boss suspended a year after R3m 'ransom' paid to ex-supplier

03 October 2021 - 00:04 By THANDUXOLO JIKA

As the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) prepares its final report into a failed R3bn project to supply water to 55 Limpopo villages, the province's bulk water supplier has been rocked by fresh claims of corruption.

Two weeks ago, Lepelle Northern Water (LNW) placed acting CEO Ahuiwi Netshidaulu on precautionary suspension after allegations of misconduct and misrepresentation. The board declined to reveal any details, but the Sunday Times understands the suspension is linked to Netshidaulu's alleged kidnapping in November last year...

