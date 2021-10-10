News

Welcome back to the stadium, but only if you're vaxxed: Sporting bodies join push for vaccine verification

Tourism, hospitality and live events could open up at last

Tanya Farber Senior science reporter
10 October 2021 - 00:00

Football and rugby have thrown their weight behind vaccine certificates for entry to live games.

The sporting codes' endorsement coincides with the launch of electronic certificates, which have also been welcomed by the tourism and hospitality industries...

