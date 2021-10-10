Why the DA flipped in Phoenix poster fiasco

Angry leaders force Steenhuisen into embarrassing U-turn over posters uproar

The DA took down its controversial Phoenix posters only after the party's federal executive effectively overruled leader John Steenhuisen by rejecting the campaign material and instructing KwaZulu-Natal chair Dean Macpherson to apologise to voters.



Steenhuisen had publicly defended the posters just a day before...