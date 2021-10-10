Why the DA flipped in Phoenix poster fiasco
Angry leaders force Steenhuisen into embarrassing U-turn over posters uproar
10 October 2021 - 00:05
The DA took down its controversial Phoenix posters only after the party's federal executive effectively overruled leader John Steenhuisen by rejecting the campaign material and instructing KwaZulu-Natal chair Dean Macpherson to apologise to voters.
Steenhuisen had publicly defended the posters just a day before...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.