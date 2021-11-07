SA scientists surprise with secrets from the deep

Water samples from the Southern Ocean shed light on invisible life

Sampling water from the bottom of the world’s stormiest sea is most people’s idea of hell. For scientist Ryan Cloete, it’s a career highlight.



The weather-beaten academic, part of a research team from Stellenbosch University, intentionally set off into the wintry depths of the Southern Ocean, braving 10m waves and daytime temperatures of -13°C. ..