SA scientists surprise with secrets from the deep
Water samples from the Southern Ocean shed light on invisible life
07 November 2021 - 00:00
Sampling water from the bottom of the world’s stormiest sea is most people’s idea of hell. For scientist Ryan Cloete, it’s a career highlight.
The weather-beaten academic, part of a research team from Stellenbosch University, intentionally set off into the wintry depths of the Southern Ocean, braving 10m waves and daytime temperatures of -13°C. ..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.