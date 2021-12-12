Police prioritise probe into threats to leading Covid-19 researchers

He has been accused on social media platforms of causing “untold damage” to SA’s economy, with one Twitter user posting: “You caused more damage to the country in a few minutes, than Zuma did in 9 years.”

De Oliveira, Gray and other researchers were reportedly mentioned in a threatening letter that was also sent to the presidency.

National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said on Friday that a case of intimidation was being investigated.

“The matter was brought to our attention about a week ago. This case has been prioritised, given that the complainants are advisers to the national command council,” Naidoo said.

Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale did not reveal the content of the letter, but confirmed that “the presidency received a letter headed ‘Warning’ and referred it to the relevant authorities, in view of the important contribution of scientists and related advisers to the national effort against Covid-19”.