Police prioritise probe into threats to leading Covid-19 researchers
Scientists have been accused of creating panic about the Omicron variant and received a threatening letter that was also sent to the presidency
Police have prioritised an investigation into threats against leading Covid-19 researchers and scientists, some of whom advise the National Coronavirus Command Council.
Among those targeted are South African Medical Research Council head professor Glenda Gray and professor Tulio de Oliveira, Stellenbosch University researcher and head of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp).
De Oliveira and his team recently came under fire from some members of the public after identifying the Omicron variant, which led to several countries shutting their borders to SA.
He has been accused on social media platforms of causing “untold damage” to SA’s economy, with one Twitter user posting: “You caused more damage to the country in a few minutes, than Zuma did in 9 years.”
De Oliveira, Gray and other researchers were reportedly mentioned in a threatening letter that was also sent to the presidency.
National police spokesperson Brig Vishnu Naidoo said on Friday that a case of intimidation was being investigated.
“The matter was brought to our attention about a week ago. This case has been prioritised, given that the complainants are advisers to the national command council,” Naidoo said.
Presidency spokesperson Tyrone Seale did not reveal the content of the letter, but confirmed that “the presidency received a letter headed ‘Warning’ and referred it to the relevant authorities, in view of the important contribution of scientists and related advisers to the national effort against Covid-19”.
IN NUMBERS:
• 17%: The number of health-care professionals who have experienced abuse or complaints from patients about Covid-19 vaccines
• 31%: The number of healthcare professionals who have suffered verbal or physical abuse from patients, their family or the public
- Source: Medical Protection
Stellenbosch University has since stepped up security measures, but spokesperson Martin Viljoen declined to give details.
“It is deplorable that scientists, who view it as their scientific and ethical duty to make findings known, are now the ones being targeted,” Viljoen said.
Gray and de Oliveira did not respond to questions.
Professor Keymanthri Moodley, who heads the centre for medical ethics and law at Stellenbosch University’s medicine department and has called for vaccine mandates, has also received hateful comments.
“I was once misled into joining a webinar in which the names of well-known anti-vaxxer panellists were not disclosed. That webinar was poorly moderated, the chat function was Zoom-bombed with racist anti-vaccine sentiments, some delegates posted sexist comments and the moderator was biased in favour of the anti-vaxx position,” he said.
Moodley said that one anti-vaxxer panellist, who thought his microphone was muted, referred to her as “witch” because of the information she presented.
But she said no amount of abuse would deter her.
Jackie Hoare, head of consultation-liaison psychiatry at Groote Schuur Hospital and a University of Cape Town psychiatry professor, this week spoke about how health-care professionals and scientists are increasingly coming under attack.
She also put herself in the firing line with an article she co-wrote in the South African Medical Journal on how to persuade people who were hesitant about getting vaccinated through empathy, and in which she said anti-vaxxers were a lost cause.
Hoare said many colleagues had been abused and threatened for their stance on vaccinations, and their mental health had suffered as a result.
“I’m not going to stop with my advocacy, because you need only spend one day in a high-flow ward in Groote Schuur to know how important it is,” she said.
The assault from the public on scientists and frontline workers had “escalated exponentially” with vaccine advocacy, Hoare said.
“For my colleagues, who have now become like family because we have been to war together — especially my infectious diseases colleagues — it's been a very unpleasant experience.
“There are times when they have had to withdraw from advocacy, because it becomes very distressing and often feels quite threatening, until they reach a place where they feel like they are psychologically safe enough to build internal resources and go out again.”
Josias Naidoo of the National Health Care Professionals Association, said: “The scourge of online attacks and misinformation must be tackled at a national level so the public are protected from poor advice and unfounded conspiracy theories surrounding both the pandemic and vaccines as a whole.”
Dr Volker Hitzeroth, medicolegal consultant at Medical Protection, which represents health-care professionals in SA, said the abuse is an added source of anxiety at the “worst possible time”.
