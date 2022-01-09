'It felt like SA’s law going up in smoke'- Inside the fight to save parliament

His first time in parliament — and he was battling to save it

Cape Town firefighter Roderick Gubielo had a literal baptism of fire during the devastating conflagration of 2017 in Knysna. But even that could not have prepared the 27-year-old for the battle to save parliament.



Gubielo has always admired parliament’s stately buildings and hoped to visit them...