News

'It felt like SA’s law going up in smoke'- Inside the fight to save parliament

His first time in parliament — and he was battling to save it

09 January 2022 - 00:00

Cape Town firefighter Roderick Gubielo had a literal baptism of fire during the devastating conflagration of 2017 in Knysna. But even that could not have prepared the 27-year-old for the battle to save parliament.

Gubielo has always admired parliament’s stately buildings and hoped to visit them...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Prince Buza put forward to succeed King Zwelithini in battle for Zulu throne Politics
  2. MP’s theology studies stall after plagiarism charge leads to Unisa sanction News
  3. From Ace to Senzo's alleged killers: Here are the big names who will be in the ... News
  4. Ministers fork out once-off R10k 'levy' each to help broke ANC Politics
  5. Gungubele called in as Hawks probe alleged fraud at Ekurhuleni metro Politics

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech