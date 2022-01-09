This is not a drill. We’re in deep sh*t and it’s time Ramaphosa acted like it
The Zondo commission report is the alarm and we don’t need anyone tell us the building’s on fire
09 January 2022 - 00:00
There’s something about South Africans that makes us optimistic that things will be all right. It might be because many of us grew up in households where bellies remained full despite pockets being empty.
It might be the residue of the Mandela effect; the idea that a man could spent 27 years behind bars and still ascend to the presidency is the stuff of fantasies, and we’ve seen it happen here...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.