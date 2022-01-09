Opinion

This is not a drill. We’re in deep sh*t and it’s time Ramaphosa acted like it

The Zondo commission report is the alarm and we don’t need anyone tell us the building’s on fire

09 January 2022 - 00:00 By DIANNE HAWKER

There’s something about South Africans that makes us optimistic that things will be all right. It might be because many of us grew up in households where bellies remained full despite pockets being empty.

It might be the residue of the Mandela effect; the idea that a man could spent 27 years behind bars and still ascend to the presidency is the stuff of fantasies, and we’ve seen it happen here...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Mampara of the week: Jacob Zuma Opinion
  2. NICO CLOETE | Performance figures show Unisa’s downward trend Opinion
  3. JUSTICE MALALA | Black Lives Matter — but not to our government Opinion & Analysis
  4. EDITORIAL | Stop kicking the Zondo can down the road Opinion
  5. EDITORIAL | As we grieve, so we must resolve to uphold Tutu’s vision Opinion

Latest Videos

Parliament fire: Lawyer says Zandile Mafe had no interest in stealing from ...
Lights out for Cyril: Power cuts as Ramaphosa delivers investor speech