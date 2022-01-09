This is not a drill. We’re in deep sh*t and it’s time Ramaphosa acted like it

The Zondo commission report is the alarm and we don’t need anyone tell us the building’s on fire

There’s something about South Africans that makes us optimistic that things will be all right. It might be because many of us grew up in households where bellies remained full despite pockets being empty.



It might be the residue of the Mandela effect; the idea that a man could spent 27 years behind bars and still ascend to the presidency is the stuff of fantasies, and we’ve seen it happen here...