It's no simple task, but here's what it would take to move parliament from Cape Town

The constitution requires at least 201 MPs to vote in favour of relocation

Moving parliament from Cape Town would not mean amending the constitution, but it would require a special legislative process, with a greater majority of MPs supporting the move than normal.



The fire at parliament has reignited the recurring debate about keeping parliament in Cape Town while the seat of the executive is in Pretoria...