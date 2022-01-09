Residents ordered to stop fixing their Northern Cape town

Police stop residents' bid to rescue crumbling town

Koingnaas municipality gets a court interdict to prevent frustrated residents from fixing potholes and leaking sewerage as service delivery falls apart

After several months of potholed roads, broken street lights and raw sewerage spewing into his yard, accountant Johan Gräbe had enough. He decided to start fixing the mess himself, using rates money he withheld from Kamiesberg municipality.



Within three weeks Gräbe had a team of 29, all residents of Koingnaas, a Northern Cape town. Work groups filled potholes with 50 tonnes of concrete, fixed a sewerage leak and hoisted street lights back into place...