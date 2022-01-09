Police stop residents' bid to rescue crumbling town
Residents ordered to stop fixing their Northern Cape town
Koingnaas municipality gets a court interdict to prevent frustrated residents from fixing potholes and leaking sewerage as service delivery falls apart
09 January 2022 - 00:01
After several months of potholed roads, broken street lights and raw sewerage spewing into his yard, accountant Johan Gräbe had enough. He decided to start fixing the mess himself, using rates money he withheld from Kamiesberg municipality.
Within three weeks Gräbe had a team of 29, all residents of Koingnaas, a Northern Cape town. Work groups filled potholes with 50 tonnes of concrete, fixed a sewerage leak and hoisted street lights back into place...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.