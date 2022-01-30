Closure for family as Pule's killer opens up on Uber ruse 'contract killing'

Hired gunman Muzikayise Malephane appeared calm and comfortable in court this week as he revealed in chilling detail new information on how he had killed heavily pregnant Tshegofatso Pule.



His testimony in the high court in Johannesburg was difficult for her family to hear, but it gave them the closure they had been seeking, they said. The details of Pule's last moments had not been included in his confession statement...