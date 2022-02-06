New Cape Town trauma hospital is still a dream

GF Jooste Hospital in Manenberg was decommissioned in 2014 and architects have yet to be appointed for the replacement facility that was supposed to have opened five years ago

Almost eight years after one of Cape Town’s busiest hospitals closed, architects have still not been appointed for its replacement — which was scheduled to have opened five years ago.





GF Jooste Hospital in Manenberg, which dealt with an avalanche of substance abuse and gang-related trauma cases from the Cape Flats, was supposed to be reborn as a bigger and better district hospital at a cost of R785m...