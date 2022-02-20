Facebook does about-face over anti-Semitic SA site
Jewish community in upmarket Cape Town neighbourhood targeted
20 February 2022 - 00:00
Facebook did an about-face this week and deleted a page containing offensive comments about South African Jews.
The social media company previously declined to intervene after a duplicate profile of Capetonian Peter Flentov appeared in January, loaded with anti-Semitic content about the Atlantic seaboard Jewish community. ..
