Facebook does about-face over anti-Semitic SA site

Jewish community in upmarket Cape Town neighbourhood targeted

Bobby Jordan Senior reporter
20 February 2022 - 00:00

Facebook did an about-face this week and deleted a page containing offensive comments about South African Jews.

The social media company previously declined to intervene after a duplicate profile of Capetonian Peter Flentov appeared in January, loaded with anti-Semitic content about the Atlantic seaboard Jewish community.  ..

