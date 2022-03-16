Join the Wine Club and get a FREE Sunday Times subscription

We have a great offer for all our readers: if you join the Really Great Wine Club, the only wine club that delivers your news.

The Wine Club's selection is based on the weekly Wine Wizard tastings, where Michael Fridjhon, SA's best-known and most highly regarded wine judge, rates wines entirely blind (labels out of sight) and scores them using a 100-point system. He then shortlists a selection of the best (and best-value) wines for the club's monthly three-tier selection.

Members of the club get their monthly orders (together with tasting notes, and suggested food pairings) delivered to their door at no cost, and enjoy access to Fridjhon’s Wine Wizard app, among other benefits.

Even better, they qualify for a FREE subscription to:



