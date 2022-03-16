Could this be an ‘easy way to bake sourdough bread at home’?

If you are expecting a quick bake, it is not. It is a lengthy process in which the dough is required to be folded every 30 minutes at least four or five times. It is this slow fermentation that gives the bread a depth of flavour and character to the crumb and crust.

I was good with the first 30 minute fold, but as time went by my 30 minutes would stretch to every one to two hours, which didn’t appear to negatively affect the bread in the result. It’s a very wet dough and one is tempted to flour one’s hands. Try not to and, as indicated in the method, allow the dough to develop in a well-oiled container/bowl. I would add more oil next time.

It makes two loaves, as indicated on the package. The recommendation is to preheat the pans/baking stone in the oven before baking and to spray the sides and bottom of the oven with water to create steam and give the dough a good “oomph”.

The loaves rose beautifully, forming an excellent sourdough-style crust. The bread was flavoursome, but my attempt lacked those characteristic sourdough holes in the crumb.

Perhaps my folding wasn’t how it should have been done? Next time I’ll prove the dough in a rectangular vessel rather than round bowl, which will make the turning of the wet dough easier, and I’ll watch the step-by step video using the QR code on the packet before I start. I only discovered this tip on the side of the packet as it was about to hit the bin.

Would I buy it again? Definitely, it sells for R59.99 at selected supermarkets.