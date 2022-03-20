Post Office's R9bn SOS as Telkom threatens to cut internet
Huge number of social grants in jeopardy as closed-door parliamentary meeting hears Post Office's plea for help
20 March 2022 - 00:05
The government has had to step in to stop Telkom cutting off services to the Post Office — a move that would have left the Post Office unable to pay social grants or renew vehicle registrations...
