×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

TransUnion could be fined R10m if hacked personal records were not well protected

Company says it will refuse to pay $15m ransom

Nick Wilson Senior reporter
20 March 2022 - 00:02

TransUnion SA, whose systems were breached by hackers demanding a ransom of $15m (R223m) and claiming to have access to the personal records of 54-million South Africans, could be in hot water with SA’s Information Regulator if its safeguards against cyber attack are found to be insufficient. ..

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Hackers demand ransom after fraudulently accessing TransUnion SA's server South Africa
  2. TransUnion attack: Prepare for a whole lot of naughty News

Most read

  1. ‘This has messed up a lot of things’: Passengers stranded as airlines grounded News
  2. Neglected North West town spruced up 'just to impress Cyril' Politics
  3. Fresh bid to stop Prince Misuzulu's installation as Zulu king Politics
  4. Ayanda Dlodlo gets top World Bank job Politics
  5. Zuma’s cousin, a minister and his DG ... and dodgy doings Politics

Latest Videos

DNA board slammed for ‘incompetence’ and holding up important crime fighting ...
‘I fear f*kol’: Ramaphosa on surging food prices, UN reform and Russia