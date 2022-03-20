TransUnion could be fined R10m if hacked personal records were not well protected
Company says it will refuse to pay $15m ransom
20 March 2022 - 00:02
TransUnion SA, whose systems were breached by hackers demanding a ransom of $15m (R223m) and claiming to have access to the personal records of 54-million South Africans, could be in hot water with SA’s Information Regulator if its safeguards against cyber attack are found to be insufficient. ..
