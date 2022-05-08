×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Suffer the children of KZN who stare starvation in the face daily

08 May 2022 - 00:00

Simo Tembe, 17, shares a dilapidated one-room structure with her four siblings, their mother and her newborn baby in rural Makhonyeni, outside Jozini in northern KwaZulu-Natal...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Related articles

  1. Sassa calls fake news on 'R85,000 grant promotion' circulating on social media South Africa
  2. It is a lie that we attained freedom on April 27 Opinion
  3. MAKHUDU SEFARA | Real ANC success would be freedom from social grants Opinion & Analysis

Most read

  1. Ramaphosa's second-term bid moves up a gear Politics
  2. 'Catch Joburg arsonist or someone will die,' police told News
  3. Where was the ANC while SA was being plundered? Politics
  4. Millionaire Mbuso Mandela joins deadbeat dads News
  5. Ace can't be pinned down as AM who got R10m bribe Politics

Latest Videos

Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil
Mbombela's women pray for Hillary Gardee at candlelight vigil