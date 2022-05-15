×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Using YouTube as a babysitter takes local languages out of the mouths of babes

If a child is watching something and an adult can ask questions about what they are watching or explain things to them, that has bigger chances of being beneficial than if a child is left alone without much supervision, says Educational psychologist Andreas Baron

15 May 2022 - 00:00

When Lizalise Nontanda speaks English he does so with an American accent...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Russian oil worth R3.5bn heads to SA as sanctions squeeze Putin News
  2. Former buddies to clash over top ANC job Politics
  3. ‘I am not a fugitive,’ says former Botswana president Ian Khama Politics
  4. Zweli Mkhize’s ghost haunts ANC Eastern Cape contest Politics
  5. Umdloti residents blame new development for flood destruction News

Latest Videos

Forensic reports still outstanding in Zandile Mafe parliament fire case
Three men accused in Hillary Gardee murder case abandon bail